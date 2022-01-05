Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $358.27. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.64 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

