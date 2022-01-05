Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report sales of $221.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.70 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.