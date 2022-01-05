Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

