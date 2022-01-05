Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report $531.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

