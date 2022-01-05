Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $67.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.20 million to $68.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $263.19 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,881. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

