Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 61.4% in December

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

