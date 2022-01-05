Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 937991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

