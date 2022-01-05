Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 226,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 852.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,166 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

AUY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

