XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 147 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £301.57 million and a P/E ratio of 37.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.13.

XPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.57) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

