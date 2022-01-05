Xponance Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

