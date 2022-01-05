Xponance Inc. Sells 4,067 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.