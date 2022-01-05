Xponance Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

