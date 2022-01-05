Xponance Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 227.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

PFGC stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

