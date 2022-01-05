Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 35.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,960 shares of company stock worth $7,596,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

