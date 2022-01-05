X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.76. 154,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 157,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

