Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $11,637.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.