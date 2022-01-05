World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $219.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

