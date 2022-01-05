World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $219.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
