Worksport (WKSP) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Worksport to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Worksport and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -6.40 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 22.73

Worksport’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 642 2461 2925 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.91%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Summary

Worksport competitors beat Worksport on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

