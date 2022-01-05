Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 35803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.