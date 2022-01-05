Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 35803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

