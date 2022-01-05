Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,555. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

