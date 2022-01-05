Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. NU has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.