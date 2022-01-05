Wing (WING) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

