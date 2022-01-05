Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $219.45

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.45 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.90). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.90), with a volume of 9,118 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £190.95 million and a PE ratio of -41.92.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

