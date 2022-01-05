Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.26.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.56. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 525.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

