William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insulet stock opened at $273.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.20 and a 200 day moving average of $287.09. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -607.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

