WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.64 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.47.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $149.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.