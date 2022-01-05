WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 166,459 shares in the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.