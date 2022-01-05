Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $750.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

RH traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.45. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.26. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 16,366.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

