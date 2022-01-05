Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $750.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.
RH traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.45. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.26. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 16,366.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.