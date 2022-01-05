Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT):

1/5/2022 – Applied Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/4/2022 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/4/2022 – Applied Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $3.00.

1/4/2022 – Applied Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $21.00.

11/24/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/17/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 11,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 522,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

