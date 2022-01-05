Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 25742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.