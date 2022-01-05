Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Wayfair stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.82 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $179.71 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 469,797 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

