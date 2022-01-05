Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $820.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.99 million. Waters reported sales of $786.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,870,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $356.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 52 week low of $248.36 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.11.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.