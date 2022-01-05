Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

