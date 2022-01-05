Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
WRTBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 3,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
