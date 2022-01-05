Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

WRTBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 3,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.