Warner Music Group Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.