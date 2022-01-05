Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 87,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

