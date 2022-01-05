Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.76

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 384497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,044 shares of company stock worth $148,303 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,268,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 220,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 188,561 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.