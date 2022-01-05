Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.08. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.