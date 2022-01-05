Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 59,889 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.