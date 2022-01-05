Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 59,889 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
