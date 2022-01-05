Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 200.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

VNO opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

