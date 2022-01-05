Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.69 ($1.77). 5,398,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 1,718,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.80 ($1.78).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.90) to GBX 142 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.24) to GBX 135 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

