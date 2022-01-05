Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

