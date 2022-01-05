Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VIV stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.98 ($13.61). 1,840,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.55. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

