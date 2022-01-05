Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PAR Technology worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

