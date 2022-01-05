Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of SpartanNash worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $922.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

