Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

