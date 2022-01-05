Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Argan worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGX opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

