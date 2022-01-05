Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fluor worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 728.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

