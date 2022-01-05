Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.