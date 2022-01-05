Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.14

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 40670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -162.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $364,425. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

